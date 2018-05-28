

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced the company will open three new FAW-Volkswagen production facilities in China in the next few months. The Group said, with new factories in Qingdao, Tianjin, and Foshan, together with the already opened Audi Q plant in Changchun, it is well positioned to do the next steps of electrifying China.



Under its Roadmap E strategy, Volkswagen Group China will release 40 new locally produced NEVs over the next 7 to 8 years as it prepares to deliver up to 1.5 million NEVs annually by 2025.



