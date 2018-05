NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced that as a result of a temporary power outage at the Warrick Operations smelter near Evansville, Ind., the company has shut down one of the three potlines that are part of the Warrick aluminum smelter restart. The company said the decision was made with a focus on safety and to protect the assets.



Alcoa said the company is assessing the effects of the event, and will provide an update as more information is available.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX