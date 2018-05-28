Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with effect from May 29, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Swedish Treasury bond RGKB 10601 ------------------------------------- Reimbursement date: November 12, 2029 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011281922 ------------------------------------- Short name: RGKB 1061 ------------------------------------- Trading code: RGKB_1061 ------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.