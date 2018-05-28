The German group has joined the project as a technology partner, and brings €10 million. Siemens will conduct digitalization of the value chain for Northvolt production and will be supplied with the factory's products Siemens and Northvolt will team up on the production of lithium-ion batteries. Munich-based Siemens will bring a €10 million ($11.7 million) investment, the company said in a statement on Friday, and the partnership also includes the supply of lithium-ion batteries. With its "Digital Enterprise" portfolio, Siemens wants to enable digitization of the value chain, covering areas from ...

