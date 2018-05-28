The following information is based on a press release from Autoliv Inc. (Autoliv) published on May 24, 2018 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Autoliv has decided on share distribution in newly formed company Veoneer Inc. (Veoneer), whereby one (1) share of Autoliv will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share in Veoneer. The scheduled ex-date is June 29, 2018. The trading of shares in Veoneer is expected to commence on July 2, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Autoliv (ALIV). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681069