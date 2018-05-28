Bulletin From Annual General Meeting of Catella AB (publ)

SOLNA, Sweden, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Catella AB (publ) held its annual general meeting at which the following resolutions were adopted:

income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2017.

Retained profits and net profit for the year shall be carried forward.

To pay a dividend of SEK 1.00 (0.80) per share for the financial year 2017. The record date for the dividend is 30 May, 2018 . It is estimated that payment will be made through Euroclear Sweden AB on 4 June 2018 .

The number of board members shall be five (5) and no deputy board members are to be elected, and that one auditor is elected.

Fees to board members totalling SEK 2,370,000 (previous year SEK 2,120,000 ),

of which the chairman of the board shall receive SEK 570,000 (SEK 550,000) and other board members SEK 350,000 (SEK 330,000) each.

of which fees for service on the board audit committee in the amount of SEK 130 000 (80,000) to the chairman of the committee and SEK 100,000 (50,000) each to the other members of the committee.

of which fees for service on the board compensation committee in the amount of SEK 40,000 (40,000) to the chairman of the committee and SEK 30,000 (30,000) to the other member of the committee.

The audit fee shall be payable in accordance with the approved invoice.

Re-election of all existing board members, Johan Claesson , Johan Damne , Joachim Gahm , Anna Ramel and Jan Roxendal. Johan Claesson was elected chairman of the board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the company's auditor for a new term from the end of the AGM 2018 to the end of the AGM 2019, with Daniel Algotsson as auditor-in-charge.

To adopt the nomination committee's proposals regarding principles for the nomination committee for the AGM 2019.

To approve a resolution proposed by the board regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

To approve a resolution proposed by the board regarding amendment of the objects of the Company's business stated in the Articles of Association.

For more information, please contact:

Knut Pedersen

CEO and President

+46-8-463-33-10

knut.pedersen@catella.se

Press contact:

Jonas Burvall

Head of Group Communications

+46-8-463-33-05,

+46-766-27-97-55

jonas.burvall@catella.se

