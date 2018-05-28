Netcompany Group A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares is expected to be 7 June 2018. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Netcompany Group A/S, inter alia, obtains a sufficient distribution of shares. Conditional admittance to trading Pursuant section "Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus published by Netcompany Group A/S the Underwriting Agreement includes provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. As a consequence Netcompany Group is conditional admitted to trading, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed. Netcompany Group A/S is to publish an announcement no later than 11 June 2018 confirming that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. After this the company will be definitively admitted to trading and official listing. The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 7 June 2018 at 7:30 a.m. (CET). ISIN: DK0060952919 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Netcompany Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 50,000,000 shares (DKK 50,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Segment: LARGE CAP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Turnover: EUR 4.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Number of 600 Transactions: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NETC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 154904 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table /230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen or Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681075