Marijuana News TodayIn the marijuana news today is a poll out of eastern Canada that came back with less-than-stellar results.A recent survey showed that for residents of the province of Nova Scotia, there isn't too much excitement bubbling around Canadian marijuana legalization.The poll found that of the 400 residents surveyed, only 22% said they would consider purchasing cannabis once it becomes legal. (Source: "About 22 per cent of Nova Scotians plan to buy marijuana once it's legal, survey says," The Star.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...