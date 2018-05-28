Referring to the bulletin from Boule Diagnostics AB's annual general meeting, held on May 14, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 1, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: BOUL Terms: Split: 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0000437402 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 31, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011231158 First day of trading with new ISIN code: June 1, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact Boule Diagnostics AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or +46 (8) 405 70 50.