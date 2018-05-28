As from May 31, 2018, subscription rights issued by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until 12 June, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: PHLOG TR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011282698 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155531 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from May 31, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: PHLOG BTA B 1 ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011282706 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155532 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.