The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has granted the visa no. 18-202 on 25 May 2018 on the Base Prospectus relating to the EUR 12,000,000,000 EMTN Programme of Carrefour (Paris:CA).

The Base Prospectus is available on the Company's website (www.carrefour.com) and also on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

