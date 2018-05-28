As communicated in Exchange Notice 74/18, a consortium comprising PFA, PKA, ATP and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (DK Telekommunikation ApS) has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in TDC A/S (TDC). On April 9, 2018, DK Telekommunikation ApS announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. The last trading day for the TDC share is June 4, 2018. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for options, forwards and futures in TDC to May 28, 2018 and have calculated the contracts at fair value. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681108