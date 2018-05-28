Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSXV: OLA) will be releasing the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Study and a new resource estimate on the Camino Rojo Project, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico before market on May 29, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday May 29, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. eastern time, or 6:30 a.m. pacific time, to discuss the results of the study. Dial-in details are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484

Local dial-in number: 416-406-0743

Passcode: 8332434#

Instant replay:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-800-408-3053

Local dial-in number: 905-694-9451

Passcode: 5695914#

Expiry date: June 29, 2018

A copy of the investor presentation will be available on Orla's website prior to the conference call. An audio recording of the conference call will be made available shortly after the call.

