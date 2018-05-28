Tightening of the indicative price range: between €14.00 and €15.50 per share (vs. initial price range of between €13.50 and €16.50)

Please note: subscription open until May 28, 2017 (included) for the open price offering and until May 29, 2017 for the global placement

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (the "Company" or "Voluntis"), a company specialized in digital therapeutics, today announces a tightened indicative price range of between €14.00 and €15.50 per share (the "Tightened Price Indicative Range"), vs. the range initially announced, between €13.50 and €16.50 per share. This decision follows the good momentum of the IPO project.

Reminder of the terms of the Offer

The tightening of the price range does not change the offering structure described in the prospectus approved by the AMF on May 14, 2018 under the number 18-169.

The Company's shares for which admission to trading on Euronext's regulated market in Paris is requested are:

all shares that make up Voluntis' share capital, i.e. a maximum of 4,802,084 existing shares;

a maximum of 615,577 new shares to be issued upon automatic conversion, at the same time as the settlement-delivery of the Company's shares on Euronext's regulated market in Paris on May 31, 2018, according to the indicative timetable, of the 71,000,000 bonds convertible into shares issued by the Company (assuming conversion on May 31, 2018 and on the basis of the lower end of the Tightened Price Indicative Range for the Offer, i.e. €14.00); and

a maximum of 2,472,500 shares offered if the over-allotment option is fully exercised.

Reminder of the structure of the Offer

The new shares will be issued as part of a global offer (the "Offer"), comprising:

an offer to the public in France in the form of an open price offer, intended primarily for natural persons (the " Open Price Offer " or the " OPO "), it being specified that: orders will be broken down according to the number of shares requested: order fraction A1 (5 shares up to 250 shares inclusive) and order fraction A2 (above 250 shares); A1 order fractions will benefit from preferential treatment over A2 order fractions if it is not possible for all orders to be fulfilled;

" or the " "), it being specified that: a global placement intended primarily for institutional investors in France and in certain countries (the "Global Placement

Reminder of the provisional timetable

May 28, 2018 Closing of the Open Price Offer at 5.00 p.m. (Paris time) for subscriptions placed

at counters and 8.00 p.m. (Paris time) for online subscriptions May 29, 2018 Closing of the Global Placement at 12.00 p.m. (Paris time)

Setting of the Offer price

Signing of the placement and underwriting agreement between the

Company and Bryan, Garnier Co and Oddo BHF SCA as joint lead managers and joint

bookrunners

Distribution of the press release stating the Offer Price, the definitive number of new shares and the results of the Offer

new shares and the results of the Offer

Publication by Euronext of the notice of the results of the Offer

Start of trading of the Company's shares on Euronext's regulated market in Paris

Start of exercise period for the over-allotment option

Start of any stabilization period May 30, 2018 Start of trading of the Company's shares in the form of promissory notes on

Euronext's regulated market in Paris (up to May 31, 2018 inclusive) May 31, 2018 Settlement-delivery of the OPO and the Global Placement June 1, 2018 Start of trading of the Company's shares on Euronext's regulated market in Paris

on a listing line titled "Voluntis" June 28, 2018 Deadline for exercise of the over-allotment option

End of any stabilization period

Voluntis shares identification codes

Name: Voluntis

ISIN code: FR0004183960

Ticker: VTX

Compartment: Euronext Paris (Compartment C)

Business sector: 9537 Software

Financial intermediaries BRYAN, GARNIER CO ODDO BHF Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

Availability of the prospectus

Copies of the prospectus approved by the AMF on May 14, 2018 under visa number 18-169, comprising the document de base registered on April 17, 2018 under number I.18-016 and a note d'opération (including the summary of the prospectus), are available free of charge and on request from Voluntis, 58 avenue de Wagram, 75017 Paris, France as well as on the Voluntis website (www.voluntis.com) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

Risk factors

Voluntis draws investors' attention to Section 4 "Risk factors" of the document de base registered with the AMF and Section 2 "Risk factors relating to the offer" of the note d'opération and in particular that relating to liquidity. The Company believes that it is in a position to meet its commitments up to September 2018 (without taking into account the net proceeds of this offer).

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis' solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insulia and Diabeo in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

Diabeo is a registered trademark of Sanofi. Insulia is a registered trademark of Voluntis.

For further information: http://www.voluntis.com

Disclaimer

No communication and no information in respect of the offering by Voluntis of the shares (the "Shares") may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken outside of France in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The offering and subscription of the Shares may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Voluntis assumes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.

This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament ant the Council of November 4th, 2003, as amended, in particular, by Directive 2010/73/EC of the European Parliament and the Council of November 24th, 2010, as amended and as implemented in each member State of the European Economic Area (the "Prospectus Directive

The offer will be open solely to the public in France after the delivery by the AMF of a visa on the Prospectus.

With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area other than France which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "relevant member State") no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State. As a result, the Shares may only be offered in relevant member States: (a) to legal entities that are qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Directive; (b) in any other circumstances that do not require the publication by Voluntis of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.

For the purposes of this paragraph, the notion of an "offer to the public of Shares" in each of the relevant member States, means any communication, to individuals or legal entities, in any form and by any means, of sufficient information on the terms and conditions of the offering and on the Shares to be offered, thereby enabling an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the Shares, as the same may be varied in that Member State by any measure implementing the Prospectus Directive.

This selling restriction comes in addition to the other selling restrictions applicable in the other member states.

The distribution of this press release is not made, and has not been approved, by an "authorised person" within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this press release is directed only at persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) ("investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order"), (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order or (iv) are persons to whom this press release may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The securities are directed only at Relevant Persons and no invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire securities may be proposed or made other than with Relevant Persons. Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this document or any provision thereof. This press release is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Services Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities nor of any offer or solicitation to sell securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Voluntis does not intend to register any portion of the proposed offering in the United States nor to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This press release may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

The prospectus registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers contains forward-looking statements. No guarantee is given as to these forecasts being achieved, which are subject to risks, including those described in the prospectus, and to the development of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Voluntis operates.

Oddo BHF SCA, acting as stabilising agent, or any institution acting on its behalf may, during a period of 30 days following the date on which the Offering Price is determined, i.e., according to the indicative timetable, from May 29to June 28 2018 (included), effect transactions with a view to maintaining the market price of the Voluntis shares in a manner consistent with applicable laws and regulations. These activities are intended to support the market price of the Voluntis' shares and may affect the share price.

Not for release, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

