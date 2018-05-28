Publicis Groupe: Invitation Annual General Meeting

The Publicis Groupe 2017 Annual General Meeting will take place this Wednesday May 30 at 10:00AM CET at the PublicisCinénams, 129 avenue des Champs-Elysées, 75008 Paris.
Press check-in will be open starting at 9:30 AM in the Salon Eisenhower, 133 avenue des Champs-Elysées.
Please confirm your presence to rsvp@publicisgroupe.com
A live video webcast will also be available to watch from 10.30 CET via the links below:
Webcast in French (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tts5yb3w/lan/fr)
Webcast in English (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tts5yb3w/lan/en)
