sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

60,90 Euro		+0,56
+0,93 %
WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 Ticker-Symbol: PU4 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,57
60,87
18:07
60,60
60,84
17:36
28.05.2018 | 18:29
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Publicis Groupe: Invitation Annual General Meeting

Bonjour,

The Publicis Groupe 2017 Annual General Meeting will take place this Wednesday May 30 at 10:00AM CET at the PublicisCinénams, 129 avenue des Champs-Elysées, 75008 Paris.

Press check-in will be open starting at 9:30 AM in the Salon Eisenhower, 133 avenue des Champs-Elysées.

Please confirm your presence to rsvp@publicisgroupe.com

A live video webcast will also be available to watch from 10.30 CET via the links below:
Webcast in French (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tts5yb3w/lan/fr)
Webcast in English (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tts5yb3w/lan/en)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)