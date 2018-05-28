Belgian research institute imec announced that it has developed a screen printing process for n-PERT solar cells. In collaboration with Chinese module manufacturer Jolywood, the institute announced that it has used the process to develop bifacial cells with average frontside efficiency of 21.9%.Imec, through its research partnership with other Belgian institutes EnergyVille, has developed a new process for the screen printing of n-type passivated emitter rear totally diffused (PERT) cells, which it says is 'industrially compatible'. According to imec, the cells utilize screen printed silver ...

