

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean boy band BTS created music history by becoming the first K-pop artists to top the US album charts with its latest effort, Love Yourself: Tear.



The set topped the Billboard 200 music charts on Sunday with 135,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 24, pushing the previous weeks' chart topper Post Malone to number 2, according to Nielsen Music.



The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on sales, downloads and streams of albums.



Sung in Korean language, the album is 'the first primarily foreign-language No. 1 album in over 12 years,' according to Billboard.



The album was released through BitHit Entertainment on May 18, while its first single, Fake Love, premiered at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.



The seven-member band, which has won over global audiences with their blend of pop, R'n'B and hip hop, has 10 million followers on social media.



The BTS Army is scheduled to kick off a world tour which includes 14 date North American leg.



