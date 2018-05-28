Dassault Aviation: Serge Dassault

Serge Dassault

(Saint-Cloud, France, 28 May 2018) - It is with an infinite sadness that we learn of the death of Mr. Serge Dassault, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Dassault, and the former Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Dassault Aviation's management, engineers, technicians, employees and workers all send their deepest and most sincere condolences to Mrs. Dassault, her children and grandchildren.

About Dassault Aviation:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.

