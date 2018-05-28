Frank Holbaum foudn out that the Wirecard stock still looks very promising. In detail:
The prospects for Wirecard do all look very promising, even though Wirecard had to cope with a small setback.
On Tuesday the stock fell slightly, but this did not stop the tremenduous upwards march. The stock's price skyrocketed recently and a small recovery phase is something normal.
Apparently, the chances are good for price gains of more than 15 %.
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.(Gideon Tanner)