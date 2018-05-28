Technavio's latest market research report on the global online data science training programs market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio analysts, the global online data science training programs market will grow at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period. The use of M2M technology for remote patient monitoring is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Globally, business organizations are increasingly stressing on the application of data science in business processes. As a result, they are increasingly hiring individuals skillful in data science. The major demand for data science and analytical science professionals is from the finance and insurance sector, professional services, and IT. Individuals are gradually choosing online data science training due to this increased demand for data science professionals and as they are affordable and flexible.

Individuals choose professional online degrees or certification courses to improve their skills in the data science domains. Proficiency in the field of machine learning and big data is the most sought-after data science skills. The fastest growing roles in the market are data scientists and profile in advanced analytics.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased emphasis on microlearning and gamification as one of the key emerging trends in the global online data science training programs market

Increased emphasis on microlearning and gamification

There is a rise in demand for microlearning in the market. In microlearning, content is provided in bite-sized formats. These formats generally consist 5-10 minutes of short videos, audios, texts, presentations, and infographics as required and allow learners to access this information anytime and anywhere. Out of the above-mentioned formats, video learning and infographics are the most commonly used methods of providing these courses.

"Microlearning has the highest demand from the corporate sector. Microlearning has become an appropriate choice for business organizations to train their employees in data science owing to the growing significance and adoption of mobile devices including tablets and smartphones for learning. Therefore, several players have started investing in microlearning courses that offer gamified and interactive content to engage learners, reduce cognitive load, and increase retention. Microlearning courses provide effective, just-in-time learning support and play a crucial role in addressing learning gaps," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on educationtechnology

Global online data science training programs market segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global online data science training programs market into the following key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the global online data science training programs market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 39%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth.

