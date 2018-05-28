Technavio projects the global ophthalmoscopes marketto post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population coupled with growing eye care needs is a key driver, which is expected to positively impact market growth during the period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ophthalmoscopes market from 2018-2022.

The aging baby-boomer population is expected to drive the market as this population is more susceptible to eye-related issues such as cataract, dry-eye, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration. This will lead to increased demand for ophthalmoscopes for diagnosis and treatment.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for laser ophthalmoscopes as one of the key emerging trends to drive the market:

Growing demand for laser ophthalmoscopes

Laser delivery through binocular indirect ophthalmoscopes is a relatively recent technological innovation for the treatment of conditions such as retinal photocoagulation with venous occlusions, diabetic retinopathy, and post vitrectomy etc. Using this mode of laser delivery offers several advantages such as improved field of view of the retina, better comfort for the patient, and improved access to retinal periphery.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "This technology has a high rate of post-operative complications due to which several vendors in the market are investigating this new laser technology and trying to design such technologies that cater to the growing needs of end-users."

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global ophthalmoscopes marketby product (direct ophthalmoscopes and indirect ophthalmoscopes), by end-user (ophthalmology clinics, hospitals, and ASCs), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The ophthalmology clinics segment accounted for 47% of the market in 2017, followed by the hospitals segment. Owing to the easy availability of expert eye care professionals and accurate diagnosis and treatment, people are driven to ophthalmology clinics.

In 2017, the global ophthalmoscopes market was led by the Americas which accounted for 43% share followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period, while the Americas and EMEA will see a corresponding decline in their market shares by 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005267/en/

