Technavio market research analysts forecast the global round balers market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005270/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global round balers market from 2018-2022.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing preference for round balers equipped with a pre-cutting system as one of the key emerging trends driving the global round balers market. The key leading players in the market are offering round balers emphasis on developing equipment that offers added benefits to end-users. Round balers with pre-cutting systems offer many advantages to end-users. These balers create dense bales by cutting hay into small pieces. By increasing the density and weight of round bale, end-users can store more quality of round bales by volume compared to low-density round bales. Round balers equipped with pre-cutting systems produce dense round bales and consist of knives to cut forage.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the round bales are more advantageous than square bales as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global round balers market

Round bales are more advantageous than square bales

Round balers feature two-spike loader fork or bale grab and are easy to handle. Bales produced by round balers are comparatively less susceptible to extreme weather conditions, and they can be left out in paddocks. Moisture does not penetrate easily into round bales, and in comparison to other types of bales, they are more resistant to moisture. The wrapping of round bales at low moisture levels results in reduced fermentation, which protects cattle from fundi and mold.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for agriculturalequipment, "Large round bales require less time for dying. By running the hay in long strips, round bales can easily be fed to large herds. Round balers are more cost-effective than other types of balers and require fairly low initial investments. They can be hooked to 100 horsepower tractors. The benefits of round bales to end-users can increase the demand for round balers and accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global round balers market segmentation

This market research report segments the global round balers market into the following products (variable and fixed) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the two major products, the variable segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 64% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase nearly 2% by 2022. The adjustable bale density controls offered by variable chamber round balers increased their adoption among end-users.

The Americas was the leading region for the global round balers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 38%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005270/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com