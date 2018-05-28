Technavio projects the global RTD protein beverages marketto post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, 2018-2022. Product launches play a crucial role in the global RTD protein beverages market. This is because changing consumer preferences have compelled market players to introduce new products. Successful product launches support the growth of the market and help expand the customer base. They also strengthen the market share and provide a competitive edge to the company.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global RTD protein beverages market from 2018-2022.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of non-traditional fitness activities as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global RTD protein beverages market:

Emergence of non-traditional fitness activities

One of the trends that will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period is the increasing popularity of non-traditional fitness activities. The popularity of yoga and aerobics as fitness activities is increasing. The number of women engaged in yoga and aerobics is growing rapidly as people look beyond traditional gyms to become fit. The increasing participation in half and full marathons is an indicator of the increasing popularity of running as a fitness regime.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for non-alcoholic beverages research, "Companies are leveraging this trend and actively promoting their products during these marathons. The prominence of non-traditional fitness also has a direct impact on the expenditure of products related to these activities."

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global RTD protein beverages marketby product (whey-based RTD, milk-based RTD and other protein drinks) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The whey-based RTD segment dominated the market accounting for over 41% of the market in 2017, followed by the milk-based RTD segment. The market share of the milk-based RTD segment will witness the maximum growth over the forecast period in comparison to the other two segments.

In 2017, the global RTD protein beverages market was led by the Americas which accounted for close to 55% share followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share of all the three regions is expected to remain the same over the forecast period with very small variation.

