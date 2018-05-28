Technavio projects the global sodium tripolyphosphate (STTP) market to post a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period. The stringent environmental regulations to emerge as a significant factor that will impact growth during 2018-2022.

Several governments and municipal authorities mandate the treatment of wastewater, drinking water, and industrial water. Water scarcity, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and growing population fuel the demand for clean water. Stringent regulations formulated by governments accelerate the consumption of STTP in end-user segments.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of STTP in personal care products and cosmetics as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global sodium tripolyphosphate market:

Increasing use of STTP in personal care products and cosmetics

STTP is widely used in personal care applications such as cosmetics. It is used as a chelating agent and pH adjuster in bath products, colognes, dentifrices, mouthwashes and other skincare products. The growing personal care products market will positively impact the global STTP market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forspecialty chemicalsresearch, "In skin care products STPP is used as an emulsifier to stabilize the oil droplets or water in lotions and creams. In cosmetics, STPP is used for dispersing color pigments. The growth of the cosmetics and skincare products market will lead to an increase in demand for STPP over the forecast period."

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global sodium tripolyphosphate marketby end-users (detergents and cleaning products, food and beverages, water treatment and others) and key regions (North America, APAC, and Europe and ROW).

In 2017, the global sodium tripolyphosphate market was dominated by APAC with a revenue share of close to 43% followed by North America, Europe, and ROW respectively. The market share of APAC will witness a small increase over the forecast period while all the other regions will see a marginal decline in their market shares.

