ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Almere, The Netherlands

May 28, 2018



ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2018, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The main resolutions were as follows:



The financial statements for the year 2017 were adopted and shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board from liability in relation to the exercise of their duties in the financial year 2017.

The shareholders voted in favor of the dividend payment of € 0.80 per ordinary share.

The shareholders resolved to reappoint Mr. C.D. del Prado and Mr. P.A.M. van Bommel to the Management Board and Mr. M.C.J. van Pernis to the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, the shareholders resolved to appoint Mr. M.C.J. de Jong to the Supervisory Board. In addition, the shareholders granted the members of the Supervisory Board a revised remuneration.

The shareholders also resolved to amend the Company's Articles of Association in accordance with the proposals which have been placed on the website of the Company (www.asm.com) and as set out in the explanatory notes to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. That means that the extraordinary distribution of € 4.00 per common share will be made by a repayment of capital to the shareholders and is expected to become payable on or around August 10, 2018.



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



ASMI Announces voting results of Annual General Meeting (http://hugin.info/132090/R/2195738/850770.pdf)



