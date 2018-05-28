Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - David Kelley, President & CEO of Chakana Copper Corp. speaks about their one hundred percent purchase option agreement with Condor Resources.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/chakana-copper-ceo-clip-90sec/

Chakana Copper Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 28 - June 10, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Chakana Copper Corp.: (TSXV: PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian based minerals exploration company and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Chakana Resources S.A.C., is currently advancing the Soledad project near Aija, in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Cordillera Negra mountain range of Peru.

www.chakanacopper.com

