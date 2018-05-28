Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - Johnson Joseph, CEO of Peak Positioning Technologies touches on the company's three subsidiaries which allow investors to directly tap into the Fintech space in China.





Peak Positioning Technologies is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 28 - June 10, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Peak Positioning Technologies: (CSE: PKK)

Peak Positioning Technologies is a publicly traded IT portfolio management company headquartered in Montreal whose common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Through our Chinese subsidiaries, we like to think of ourselves as a bridge that allows North American investors to participate in the digitization of China's economy through the adoption of technologies such as Fintech, Blockchain, cloud computing and others.

