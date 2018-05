JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release April numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.5 percent, while the job-to-applicant ratio is called at 1.60, up from 1.59 in March.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand are shuttered on Tuesday for Wesak Day, and will re-open on Wednesday.



