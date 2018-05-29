The "Gambling Market in the UK 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gambling market in the UK to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the period 2018-2022.

Gambling Market in the UK 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of the online gambling market. With the online gambling segment accounting for over 35% of the gambling market in 2017, the demand for online gambling is likely to surge in the UK over the forecast period.

One trend in the market is implementation of artificial intelligence in gambling. With the emerging consumer trends and innovative technologies, vendors in the gambling market are focusing on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in online gambling and casino gameplay. AI can replicate conventional gameplay in the virtual realm, creating an immersive and authentic gambling experience.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is challenges of problem gamblers. One of the biggest challenges for the global gambling market in the UK is the presence of problem gamblers. These gamblers are influenced by compulsive gambling and have the urge to gamble continuously despite harmful negative consequences.

Key vendors

888 Holdings

Camelot Group

GVC Holdings

Paddy Power Betfair

William Hill

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Buying Criteria

Part 10: Market Segmentation By Platform

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/56xxc6/gambling_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005348/en/

