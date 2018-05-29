sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

102,80 Euro		+1,00
+0,98 %
WKN: A14RX5 ISIN: IE00BWT6H894 Ticker-Symbol: PPB 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,25
105,75
28.05.
103,60
105,20
28.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
888 HOLDINGS PLC
888 HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
888 HOLDINGS PLC3,66+3,10 %
GVC HOLDINGS PLC11,42-1,89 %
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC102,80+0,98 %
WILLIAM HILL PLC3,826-0,52 %