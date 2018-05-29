Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) (TSX:NEXA) ("Nexa Resources" or the "Company") informs that the Company has taken all necessary and adequate measures to mitigate the impact of the truck drivers' strike currently taking place in Brazil.

Given our contingent measures, production at Vazante and Morro Agudo mines has not being affected so far. Metal production at our Juiz de Fora smelter continues at this moment while Três Marias smelter production is being partially affected given interruptions on supply of zinc concentrate and other critical materials.

Our efforts are focused on mitigating impacts on production levels on both mining and metals segments and resuming normalized levels of production and shipments as soon as the situation is normalized.

About Nexa's Compliance with GDPR:

Nexa is adapting to the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union. Please check our Privacy Notice on the link below: https://www.nexaresources.com/privacy-policy

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Two of the Company's mines, Cerro Lindo in Peru and Vazante in Brazil, are among the 10 largest zinc mines in the world and combined with the Company's other mining operations, place the Company among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2017, according to Wood Mackenzie.

