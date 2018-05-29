Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE: OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company") announces that on May 1, 2018, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a management cease trade order against the Company and its executives, as opposed to a cease trade order against the Company and all of its securityholders, for failure to file audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, together with the related certifications (collectively, the "Disclosure Documents"), on or before the prescribed filing deadline of April 30, 2018 as required by National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and NI 52-109, Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, respectively. Pursuant to the requirements of National Policy 12-203, Management Cease Trade Orders, the Company is required to issue bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, with respect to its efforts to achieve compliance. The Company announces that it continues to work with its auditors on the completion of the Disclosure Documents and anticipates that it will be in a position to file them on or before June 15, 2018.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration Company with its primary focus on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectares (290 square miles or 754 square kilometers), which covers a salar located in Baja California, Mexico.

