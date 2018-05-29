

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis announced new real world evidence from the CHAMP-HF registry comparing Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) patients to patients not taking Entresto. The pre-specified analysis of an interim data cut from the CHAMP-HF registry showed that chronic heart failure or HF patients with reduced ejection fraction or HFrEF taking Entresto reported early, statistically significant improvement in health status, as measured by the KCCQ-12 overall summary score or KCCQ-OS.



The finding was driven by statistically significant improvements in symptom frequency and quality of life domains of the KCCQ-12.



'In addition to the already reported reduction in risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization in HFrEF patients treated with Entresto, we now show its potential to improve patient-reported health status,' said Shreeram Aradhye, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Medical Affairs, Novartis Pharmaceuticals.



