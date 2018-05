CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said it would close a retail store in Atlantic City, New Jersey, resulting in small round of job cuts by the company.



Apple filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the state of New Jersey for 52 employees who will be affected. The iPhone maker rarely closes a retail store without relocating it.



