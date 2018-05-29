

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - In the battle between Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and plaintiffs' lawyers over alleged dangers in its signature baby powder, juries cut both ways last week.



A trial in South Carolina over whether Johnson's Baby Powder caused a young woman's mesothelioma ended in a hung jury Friday, days after a California jury awarded a woman $25.75 million in a similar case.



The Wall Street Journal reported Johnson & Johnson has lost two of four trials since November claiming inhalation of its talcum-based baby powder is to blame for plaintiffs' mesothelioma, the deadly cancer tied to asbestos exposure.



The mesothelioma cases represent a growing share of the more than 9,000 claims Johnson & Johnson faces over its talcum powder. Most allege the powder caused ovarian cancer in women who regularly used the product for feminine hygiene.



The new trials come months after Johnson & Johnson notched a few wins in ovarian-cancer cases, including persuading judges to toss a $72 million verdict in Missouri and $417 million verdict in California.



In the mesothelioma cases, plaintiffs claim the talcum used in Johnson & Johnson's powder is intermingled with asbestos, a known carcinogen, and that the company has known about the danger for decades. Johnson & Johnson asserts its powder has always been safe and asbestos-free.



A jury in Los Angeles Superior Court returned a $25.75 million verdict last week in a case brought on behalf of Joanne Anderson, a 66-year-old Oregon woman who has been fighting pleural mesothelioma, a cancer in the lining of the lungs. Of the $21.7 million in compensatory damages, the jury assigned 67% of the blame to Johnson & Johnson.



Ms. Anderson's lawyers told the jury she used Johnson's powder an estimated 10,000 times, both on her children as babies and over years as an avid bowler, to dust her hands and shoes.



Johnson & Johnson said it would appeal and 'continue to defend the safety of our product because it does not contain asbestos or cause mesothelioma.' The company said over the past 50 years, multiple scientific evaluations, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, have been conducted and 'none have found that the talc in Johnson's Baby Powder contains asbestos.'



In April, a New Jersey jury awarded $117 million to resident Stephen Lanzo in a mesothelioma case, split between Johnson & Johnson and one of its talc suppliers, Imerys SA.



A fourth jury in Los Angeles Superior Court in November found in favor of Johnson & Johnson.



Plaintiffs' lawyers point to internal Johnson & Johnson documents such as one from 1973 looking at strategies for testing asbestos-type fibers at its talc mine and in baby powder, and another from 1974 suggesting ways to suppress the English-language publication of an Italian pamphlet discussing impurities in talc.



Some lawyers also hired an expert to do their own analysis of Johnson's powder, and released findings showing eight of 11 tested bottles contained tremolite, a type of asbestos.



In South Carolina, the judge declared a mistrial late Friday after a jury failed to reach consensus in the case of Bertila Boyd-Bostic, a lawyer who died last fall at age 30 from mesothelioma. Her lawsuit claimed her disease stemmed from her lifetime use of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder.



In closing arguments in the case, Motley Rice attorney Christopher Swett, who represented the plaintiff, told the jury Johnson & Johnson 'had a safer alternative' including switching to cornstarch baby powder. 'They chose to continue to use the tainted talc,' he said, according to a broadcast of the trial on Courtroom View Network.



Michael Brown, a Nelson Mullins partner representing Johnson & Johnson, countered in his closings that while the plaintiff had a tragic end of her life, the company shouldn't be accused of causing that death. 'That's not what justice is,' he said.



Ms. Boyd-Bostic's lawyers said Friday they look forward to retrying the case. Johnson & Johnson said it is disappointed the jury didn't reach a unanimous verdict.



Johnson & Johnson faces an ovarian-cancer trial starting next month in Missouri, and other talcum-powder trials scheduled for July and September.



