

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) has stopped production of some of its diesel engine vehicles due to problems with the engine control lamp.



'For front-wheel drive models of the Passat with production date from week 45/2017 and the Arteon with production date from week 38/2017, which are equipped with 2.0l TDI 140 kW EU6 engine and DSG gearbox, it is possible that the yellow engine indicator light indicates a problem with the exhaust-treatment system, although there is actually no such problem,' Volkswagen said.



The company said it has halted production of the affected Passat and Arteon models, and it expects to have a solution ready in the fourth quarter.



'In order to be able to offer customers of already delivered vehicles a software update as quickly as possible and to be able to resume the delivery of affected new vehicles as quickly as possible, we are working intensively on a remedial measure,' the company said.



