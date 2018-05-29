

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - French energy giant Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) and its partners have taken the final investment decision to launch the Zinia 2 deep offshore development in Block 17, 150 kilometers offshore Angola. The Zinia 2 project will have a production capacity of 40,000 barrels per day (b/d), sustaining Pazflor field production, on stream since 2011.



Zinia 2 is the first of several possible short-cycle developments on Block 17 that will unlock its full potential by connecting satellite reservoirs to the existing floating storage, production and offloading (FPSO) units.



Zinia 2 comprises nine wells in water depths ranging from 600 to 1,200 meters, tied back to the Pazflor FPSO with a budget of US$1.2 billion.



Total operates the Block 17 with a 40% interest, alongside affiliates of Equinor (23.33%), Exxon Mobil (20%), and BP (16.67%). Sonangol, is concessionaire. It has four FPSOs - Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor and CLOV. In 2017, its production averaged 600,000 b/d.



In addition to Block 17, Total also operates the Kaombo deep offshore project in Block 32 with 30% interest. In April 2014, the final investment decision was made to develop its estimated 650 million barrels of reserves using two converted FPSOs, for a production capacity of 230,000 b/d. The start-up of the first FPSO, Kaombo Norte, is expected by summer 2018.



Total is also a partner in Blocks 14 (20%), 14K (36.75%) and 0 (10%) and Angola LNG (13.6%).



