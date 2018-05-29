

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said that Lufthansa Group has firmed-up a previous option for six further Airbus A320neo. The latest agreement brings Lufthansa Group's total order for the A320neo to 122 (77 A320neo and 45 A321neo).



In addition, the airline signed an order for three more A320ceo, bringing the Group's A320ceo orders to 273. With a total of 395 A320 Family aircraft on order, the Lufthansa Group is also Airbus' biggest A320 operator with nearly 400 A320 Family aircraft in service. Lufthansa was the launch operator of the A320neo.



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020.



Separately, Airbus said it appointed Eduardo Dominguez Puerta, 40, Head of Urban Air Mobility (UAM), a new Airbus unit, effective 1 June 2018. In his new function, he will report to Patrick de Castelbajac, Executive Vice President Strategy and International.



Airbus is integrating all its UAM activities - except its current air vehicle projects - through the set-up of a new unit to foster coordination both vis-à-vis internal as well as external parties such as Certification Authorities, Customers, Partners and Suppliers. Based in Munich, the UAM unit will be operating in proximity of the company's Corporate Technology Office and Unmanned Aerial Systems in Ottobrunn as well as the company's helicopter plant in Donauwörth.



Currently ongoing vehicle projects will remain in their respective business units and will now be coordinated by the UAM unit. These include CityAirbus, an electrically-powered Vertical Take-off and Landing air vehicle demonstrator (eVTOL), developed by Airbus Helicopters; Vahana, a self-piloted eVTOL small passenger aircraft, developed by A3, the company's US-based Innovation Centre in Silicon Valley; VOOM, the world's premier on-demand helicopter booking platform.



