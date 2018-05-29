ESPRIMO D Series

DISPLAY B34-9U LED

Pricing and Availability



Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, May 29, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Client Computing Limited today announced the release of three new D series models in the Fujitsu Desktop ESPRIMO lineup of enterprise desktop PCs manufactured by Fujitsu Client Computing. All of these models are equipped with the latest processor--the eighth-generation Intel Core family of processors--and the operating system Windows 10 April 2018 Update. The new models are being rolled out from early July in Japan. In addition, in its line of PC displays, Fujitsu Peripheral Devices Displays, it is newly releasing DISPLAY B34-9U LED, a 34.1-inch, high-definition, ultra-wide, curved display.Main Features of the New Products1. Enhanced lineup of ESPRIMO desktop PCsESPRIMO D958/T is the highest-end model, using Intel vPro technology and offering excellent power efficiencies. ESPRIMO D588/T is a multi-function model built for use in healthcare facilities and 24-hour continuous run times, offering a range of features, including support for tolerance standards for electromagnetic interference and static electricity(1). ESPRIMO D558/T is an entry-level model with superior cost-performance. With the offering of these three models, Fujitsu will support the business of customers in a wide variety of industries.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuESPRIMODSeries.jpgESPRIMO D SeriesAll three of these models are equipped with the latest processor, the eighth-generation Intel Core family of processors, and the Windows 10 April 2018 Update. Standard memory has also been increased from 2GB to 4GB. In addition, as a new custom option, Fujitsu is offering a USB guard add-on, which physically seals all USB ports on the PC. This strengthened security measure prevents cyber-attacks and data leaks resulting from unauthorized connections.2. Improved work efficiency with a 34.1-inch, high-definition, ultra-wide, curved displayThe ultra-wide DISPLAY B34-9U LED, a 34.1-inch, high-definition (3440 dots x 1440 dots), curved display, with a screen aspect ratio of 21:9, enables users to work on multiple documents on a single display, as three A4 documents can be lined up side by side, allowing work to be performed smoothly. In addition, the curved screen reduces reflections of outside light, improving visibility on both sides. Because up to 1.074 billion colors can be simultaneously displayed(2) with a DisplayPort(3), it is ideal for creating or editing detailed image colors.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuDISPLAYB349ULED.jpgDISPLAY B34-9U LEDPricing and Availabilityhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuPricingAvailability52918.jpg(1) Support for tolerance standards for electromagnetic interference and static electricity Conforms to JIST0601-1-2:2012, Japan's electrical safety standard for medical devices (CISPR22 for emissions), IEC60950-1, the safety standard for information technology equipment, and the CISPR22/CISPR24 electric wave standards.(2) Up to 1.074 billion colors can be simultaneously displayed The maximum resolution/number of colors that can be displayed will vary with the specifications of the PC to which it is connected.(3) DisplayPort An interface standard that connects the PC with the display screen for transmitting image and audio data.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.