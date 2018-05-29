To promote initial investment in and robust long-term management of Laser's servicenodes, Global Blockchain has created a subsidiary which will be carrying out Laser's crowdsale. Additionally, the Company has added eight new members to its advisory board.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company") announces that it has incorporated a Cayman-based subsidiary, named Laser Inc., as part of its recently-announced project, the Laser Network ("Laser"). To date, Laser has received considerable attention from throughout the blockchain sector, as well as from the broader technology industry as a SWIFT-like protocol to interconnect thousands of existing blockchain networks, thus allowing inter-chain transactions, and enabling blockchains to operate without borders.

The purpose of this subsidiary is to manage the initial servicenode network that underpins Laser's blockchain network and supports its defining features. The crowdsale will entail an equity sale in the subsidiary Laser Inc., with the network's proprietary Photon cryptocurrency ("Photons") allocated proportionately to equity purchased. A block of 6,300,000 shares will be made available in the crowdsale, with a minimum purchase of 100 shares. Pricing and forms of payment are to be announced.

For parties who are interested in operating a servicenode, a minimum of 1,000 shares in Laser Inc. must be purchased. Servicenode operators will each have one vote to accept new members and maintain existing members on Laser. As the servicenode network evolves to become decentralized and anonymous, the requirement for operators to be shareholders will be discontinued, though it will remain a firm requirement in Laser's initial stages.

On completion of the crowdsale, the subsidiary Laser Inc. will become a for-profit consortium with a co-op structure. Its purpose will then be to provide educational and support resources to servicenode operators, and provide funding for ongoing software development for Laser.

"Laser is the decentralized SWIFT-like solution that blockchain has been waiting for" said Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of the Company. "Since the success of Laser will rely on having a reliable group of servicenode operators, our formation of Laser Inc. both streamlines the investment process, and ensures that financial and informational resources will be available to the benefit of servicenode operators, as well as all users of Laser".

The Company's Chairman Steve Nerayoff added, "This is a thrilling turning point for both Laser and BLOC. Laser's value to the blockchain space is tremendous - with this step of streamlining the investment and onboarding process for servicenode operators, we are closer than ever to making the most dynamic blockchain solution to date a reality."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has also added eight new members to its advisory board this month.

Kevin Barnes: An early adopter of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Mr. Barnes chairs both the Blocksafe Alliance, and Blocksafe Holdings. He serves as an advisor to the Lifeboat Foundation, an interdisciplinary think tank that leverages technology in humans' best interests.

Trevor Koverko: Mr. Koverko is the co-founder of Polymath, the world's largest securities token network. A four-time attendee of Satoshi Roundtable, he is actively engaged as a leader in the blockchain space having seeded foundation projects such as Ethereum, and having made keynote speeches at blockchain and cryptocurrency conferences.

Jordan Nanos: Based in Toronto, Mr. Nanos is a Solution Architect with Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He has an educational background in electrical engineering, and is passionate about emerging technologies such as AI, Post-Moore's Law computing, and blockchain.

Marc Seeman: With over 30 years' experience in senior leadership roles at both IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mr. Seeman is widely regarded as an expert in enterprise IT - most specifically in the use of networking and storage technology to achieve competitive advantages. He has pivoted his career to be focused on the leveraging of blockchain in enterprise IT applications.

Emma Irwin: Ms. Irwin has work experience in both banking and technology. Currently a Solutions Architect at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, she holds an honours BA in computer science from Queen's University, as well as technical certifications from HPE and VMware.

Katie Olver: Ms. Olver is CEO & Founder of Cryptoland. Katie and her team oversee the publicity for the world's largest and most promising blockchain companies, having helped clients raise millions of dollars in fundraising.

Genevieve Roch-Decter: Ms. Roch-Decter is an advisor at Block X Capital Corp., and co-CEO of Grit Capital. She holds the CFA designation, and has experience as an analyst, with equity research focus in mining, materials, and energy.

Elizabeth McCauley: Serving as a member on the board of directors of the Bitcoin Foundation, Ms. McCauley is an influential and highly knowledgeable player in the cryptocurrency space. She has been Director of Operations and Outreach for Bitcoin Magazine, and has overseen global business development for India-based Bitcoin exchange Coinsecure.

The full terms of the crowdsale, as well as the offering memorandum, and updated Laser whitepaper will be made publicly available by Friday June 15, 2018. Interested parties are advised to periodically check www.laser.xyz and the Company's investor relations page for related updates.

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

The Company is focused on streamlining the currently arduous, lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space, with a view to becoming the first vertically-integrated originator and manager of top tier blockchains and digital currencies.

BLOC is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Additional information relating to BLOC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com, as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's goal of streamlining the current arduous, lengthy and complicated process that interested investors need to undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space with a view to becoming the first vertically integrated originator and manager of top-tier blockchains and digital currencies. The Company has no assets and its business plan is purely conceptual in nature and there is no assurance that it will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: statements and expectations regarding the ability of the Company to (i) successfully engage senior management with appropriate industry experience and expertise, (ii) gain access to and acquire a basket of cryptocurrency assets and pre-ICO and ICO financings on favourable terms or at all, (iii) successfully create its own tokens and ICO's, and (iv) execute on future M&A opportunities in the cryptocurrency space; receipt of required regulatory approvals; the availability of necessary financing; permitting and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency fluctuations; competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and ICO's; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued development of the Company's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of the Company; the risk of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information set out in this presentation, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

