OurCrowd's European traction expands via collaboration with multinational group, focused on hazard detection and digital health

Halma, a global group of life-saving technology companies, and OurCrowd, a leading equity crowdfunding platform, today announced a new business partnership, which will help to catalyze life protection technologies focused on hazard detection and digital health. The partnership combines the strength of OurCrowd's global network, robust deal flow pipeline and growing portfolio of 150 promising startups along with the reach and business objectives of Halma to seek innovative products and services in digital health, infrastructure and environmental analytics and insights.

Dr Inken Braunschmidt, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at Halma, said: "We're looking for the best innovations in Medtech, smart buildings and environmental analytics and Israel is the place to find them. It is one of the most vibrant innovation hotspots in the world. We're excited to collaborate with OurCrowd who is the ideal partner to help us access the talent and ideas of this unique innovation and digital ecosystem. OurCrowd will help Halma grow faster by identifying new investment opportunities within the Israeli tech ecosystem."

OurCrowd has raised over $750 million for 150 companies and funds and continues to expand its OurNetwork corporate innovation program to provide multinationals with the ability to stay ahead of the latest innovation trends globally by providing access to Israel's bustling tech startup community. Through this most recent partnership, OurCrowd will help funnel Israeli technology startups that support Halma's mission. This partnership will help Halma achieve its purpose of growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone through investment in Medtech/digital health, smart and safe buildings and infrastructure tech, and environmental monitoring tech.

Jon Medved, Founder and CEO of OurCrowd, said: "We're thrilled to enter into this new strategic partnership with Halma. It will give our portfolio companies and other promising global startups a quality gateway to world markets, with one of the most progressive technology groups on the planet. Halma wants to make the world a safer, cleaner, healthier place for everyone and that's something that we at OurCrowd believe in passionately."

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is the leading global equity crowdfunding platform for accredited investors. Managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved, OurCrowd vets and selects opportunities, invests its own capital, and brings companies to its accredited membership of global investors. OurCrowd provides post-investment support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and takes board seats. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 25,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd has raised over $750M and invested in 150 portfolio companies and funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com and click "Join."

About Halma: Halma plc is a global group of life-saving technology companies. It is based in the UK with companies all over the world which provide innovative solutions to many of the key problems facing the world today, from water security to preventable blindness. Its companies provide products to customers that have a core focus on the safety, environmental, and health markets which help save people's lives every day. Its fire protection sensors protect people across the world in public buildings and offices, including landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, the Shard and the White House. Its water monitoring sensors protect global water networks and ensure clean water for millions of people. Its medical sensors help spot preventable diseases and restore lost eyesight and their environmental sensors help measure air quality in cities and monitor the planet's health from space. Its products all have a positive impact on the safety, wellbeing and health of people around the world. Visit www.halma.com to read more

