WE-Stream Launches to Bring Unique Asian Content to the World

LONDON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading content provider WE-Stream has announced its official launch, with a mission to source unique Asian content and share it with a global audience with the addition of multi-language subtitles.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697236/WE_Stream_Prisana_Maleenont.jpg )

Headquartered in London, WE-Stream is set to challenge the status quo with a fresh approach to content focused on breaking down language barriers, to offer clients value at every turn.

WE-Stream sources unique content from independent producers in Asia, adds subtitles in multiple languages and applies quality control, before distributing to the target audience.

The firm utilises partner opportunities to syndicate content on streaming players and manages ad insertion to drive revenue, which is then shared with content owners on a pay-as-you-go basis.

WE-Stream operates on a pure profit-sharing model to ensure its goals are aligned with those of its partners as they grow together.

Projects can vary considerably, but follow four key governance principles:

Always responsive to ensure a quick turnaround

Agile methodology to adapt to changing requirements

Transparency with partners at all times

Clear outcomes and requirements mapping

WE-Stream CEO and Founder Prisana Maleenont and Co-Founder Greg Van Dermar bring with them a wealth of experience in content sourcing, processing and distribution.

"Our secret sauce is our people. We blend industry experience with a start-up hunger: innovation with stability," says Maleenont. "We're laser-focused on driving success for our customers - generating revenue to grow new creative talent in Asia, adding value for broadcasters, and delighting native and non-native speaking audiences around the world."

WE-Stream blends an in-depth understanding of the Asian content market with technical know-how and creativity to offer world-class content services.

Already, the firm has worked on projects as varied as: adding accessibility into a Cantonese film for release in North America; and sourcing a full season of independent Asian content for a European broadcaster.

To find out more on how WE-Stream could help your company, pleasevisit our website, email us onmail@we-stream.co.uk or call us today: +44(0)7507598634.