WISeKey International Holding SA: WISEKEY Semiconductor selected by Proton Technologies AG to power upcoming product offerings

ZUG, Switzerland - May 29th, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that Proton Technologies AG ("ProtonMail") has selected WISeKey as its security partner for its innovative secure email offering.

Based in Switzerland, ProtonMail is a secure email service using end-to-end encryption to protect emails and user data before they are sent to ProtonMail servers.

The collaboration with WISeKey started early 2016 when ProtonMail adopted TLS/SSL certificates from WISeKey QuoVadis to secure ProtonMail's websites.

"WISeKey has been a long-term security partner of ProtonMail and we are very happy to renew our collaboration by selecting WISeKey to supply chips for our upcoming product offerings," said Andy Yen, founder and CEO of Proton Technologies.

"We are very proud to be selected by ProtonMail for this project. This agreement is estimated to generate revenue of several million dollars for WISeKey, over the life of the project," said Bernard Vian, SVP Sales and marketing, Semiconductors & IoT at WISeKey.

WISeKey started as a digital information security, authentication and identity management company and today is a vertical trusted platform providing an end-to-end technology approach. WISeKey's competitive differentiation is evidenced by our integrated and trusted services platform that combines cybersecurity, public key-infrastructure (based on WISeKey's root-of-trust) and semiconductor offerings (the "Vertical Trusted Platform").

WISeKey's offerings in this segment are specifically designed to secure IoT devices and the data exchanged between them, by providing a recognized identity and a valid integrity report that allows secure communication between peer devices within the community. WISeKey offers a range of contact- and contact-less secure microcontrollers that share consistent secure 8-/16-bit RISC CPU performance, strong security mechanisms, and enhanced crypto-engines designed to optimize performance and power consumption. WISeKey's products also provide high-density, low-power EEPROM technologies. Designed to meet the most stringent security requirements, many of these products are EAL5+ Common Criteria security-certified.

About Proton Technologies

ProtonMail is a service offered by Proton Technologies AG (Switzerland). Every day, the ProtonMail team, brought together by a shared vision of protecting civil liberties, works to advance Internet security and privacy. Today, our technologies protect millions of people around the world. ProtonMail is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, near CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) where the founding team met in 2013.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

