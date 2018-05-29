Moneycab: Katka Letzing, you are responsible for the Fintechs in the Kickstart Accelerator Program in Zurich. When is the application deadline for the next batch and what startups are you looking for in the Fintech vertical?

Katka Letzing: We've just extended our deadline for applications to June 10th. We have received many interesting applications so far and are looking forward to seeing even more come in. We're inviting startups and scaleups with a promising technology or business model in one of our four verticals - EdTech & Learning, Food & Retail Tech and Smart Cities & Infrastructure in addition to FinTech & Crypto - to apply. This year, our general focus is on the so-called deep technologies: New, science or engineering driven technologies such as AI, IoT, Blockchain or Big Data. So, in the FinTech Vertical, we are specifically looking for mature startups that apply those technologies in the fields of open banking, smart contracts, wealth management, crypto or distributed ledger.

What support and services will startups get to successfully master the program, once they are accepted?

At Kickstart Accelerator, we strongly believe that innovation only happens in collaboration with different partners, not in isolation. That's why our main goal is to bring startups together with our corporate partners in order to initiate innovation partnerships. Therefore, the participating startups receive direct access to top executives and decision-makers at our partners such as Credit Suisse, the retailers Coop and Migros, Swisscom, the University of Zurich and ETH Zurich, the cities of Zurich and St. Gallen, and many others. In innovation workshops and collaboration training, the startups learn how to work with these partners. Additionally, the program provides high-quality mentoring from entrepreneurial experts as well as a dedicated fund to foster partnership projects.

Throughout the program, founders receive free coworking-space in the innovation space Kraftwerk in Zurich as well as stipends.

Everybody is looking for the next unicorn (startup valued at one billion USD). How likely is it, that you breed one of these in your program and which external factors foster the development of such companies?

Coming from Silicon Valley, I definitely understand the hunger for unicorns. It has been great to see increasing numbers of companies become the next potential unicorn representing Switzerland. Kickstart certainly offers a strong proposition for founders with the ability to develop very valuable companies. We don't take equity, nor do we charge any fees to the startups. Founders do not get distracted by "schooling" them in yet another startup program, but they get unprecedented access to top corporates, leading research institutions and other partners. In the deep technologies, the next unicorn will be the one to successfully collaborate with various players. And that's what Kickstart is accelerating.

However, let's also not forget that it is not all about valuations, but also about the problems that the startups are solving, the ambition to develop a great technology and the values to put one's energy to something meaningful.

One of the goals of attracting the best startups from all over the world is, that some of them might start a business in Switzerland and help grow the local startup scene. Did that already happen in the last batch?

Yes, it has. A good number of last year's participants have built up a strong bond with Switzerland. For example, the 2016 alumnus and VC-funded company, Project Rosie (formerly Tio) has brought its whole business from London to Zurich thanks to Kickstart Accelerator. Same for the breakfast delivery company Dalou.

Others are planning to open an office in Zurich in the coming months: For example, the Finnish startup ...

