

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the Phase III IMpower130 study met its co-primary endpoints of overall survival and progression-free survival or PFS.



The combination of TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and ABRAXANE [albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel]) helped people live significantly longer compared to chemotherapy alone in the initial (first-line) treatment of advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



In addition, the TECENTRIQ combination reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival; PFS) compared with chemotherapy alone. Safety for the TECENTRIQ and chemotherapy combination appeared consistent with the known safety profile of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination. These data will be presented at an upcoming oncology congress.



Currently, Genentech has eight Phase III lung cancer studies underway evaluating TECENTRIQ alone or in combination with other medicines. This is the third positive Phase III study evaluating TECENTRIQ alone or in combination to demonstrate an OS benefit for people with NSCLC.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX