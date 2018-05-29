Joint program to develop new HDL technologies for drug delivery

Creation of the premier Initiative for developing unique HDL platform technologies

Collaboration with Andras Lacko, PhD, a prominent pioneering scientist in the development of HDL delivery systems for cancer drugs

This joint program is another marker of Cerenis' strategic evolution into a company with novel HDL platforms for drug delivery

Regulatory News:

CERENIS Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN)(FR0012616852 CEREN PEA PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology and HDL platform technologies, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the University of North Texas Health Science Center. This joint program will focus on the development of new HDL drug delivery products and technologies taking advantage of the unique properties of apoA-I and HDL, nature's universal molecular targeting delivery system.

The joint program entitled the 'HDL Drug Delivery Initiative' will leverage the expertise of CERENIS and the research group led by Andras Lacko, PhD, Professor of Physiology and Anatomy at UNT Health Science Center. Dr. Lacko's research has long focused on the use of nanoparticles to deliver anti-cancer drugs directly to tumors while avoiding damage to healthy cells to spare patients the harmful side effects of chemotherapy.

The joint program in HDL research and drug development will bring new products to patients in a diligent and efficient way. The Initiative will be well positioned to become a leading center developing new strategies to address difficult-to-treat patients utilizing a unique HDL nanoparticle platform.

HDL particles as biocompatible adaptive carriers loaded with active agents hold promise to target and selectively kill malignant cells while avoiding healthy ones. A wide variety of drugs can be embedded in these particles targeting markers specific to cancer cells and bring these potent drugs to their intended site of action, with lowered systemic toxicity. Cerenis intends to develop the first HDL-based targeting drug delivery platform dedicated to the oncology market, including immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

Jean-Louis Dasseux, CEO of CERENIS Therapeutics, commented: "We are delighted to work with the University of North Texas Health Science Center, a leading academic center in the US, and with Prof. Lacko, a prominent pioneering physician in the development of HDL delivery systems for cancer therapies. CERENIS Therapeutics is honored by Prof. Lacko's recognition of our apoA-I and HDL expertise and manufacturing unique know-how. This partnership will focus on innovative solutions for the targeted drug delivery market. It is an important step forward for our technology development program and our nanotechnology platform as we look forward to building a strong integrated relationship beneficial for both parties.

This new and important relationship complements our previously announced acquisition of the assets of LYPRO Biosciences and will expand the framework for our newly announced SAB composed of seasoned scientific experts and strategic pharmaceutical industry veterans."

As part of the agreement, Dr. Lacko's research group will conduct early preclinical research activities related to the development of new drug complexes based on HDL platforms. This work will include developing further understanding of the physical/chemical properties relevant to creating an HDL-based carrier, developing new strategies to trap biologically active molecules within HDL, optimizing the structure of HDL complexes and demonstrating the activity, efficacy and advantages of the HDL complexes in cell models.

Andras Lacko, PhD, added: "Our collaboration will focus on the development of new drug delivery systems based on HDL in order to deliver pharmaceutically active ingredients to specifically targeted cells. We are very enthusiastic about this strategic collaboration and pleased to be working closely with the experienced management team at CERENIS Therapeutics. We are enthusiastic to be part of the "HDL Drug Delivery Initiative" as CERENIS is well positioned to move forward into immuno-oncology and chemotherapeutic drug delivery and to become a leading targeted HDL drug delivery company."

CERENIS will lead the advanced preclinical research activities, related to development of HDL-based drug complexes. CERENIS will also be responsible for future clinical developments. Dr. Lacko's research group will have access to pharmaceutical grade apoA-I and will benefit from the CERENIS apoA-I and HDL expertise.

About the University of North Texas Health Science Center: www.unthsc.edu

UNT Health Science Center has approximately 2,300 graduate students across its five existing colleges for health care providers, researchers and scientists. A sixth college, the Texas Christian University and UNTHSC School of Medicine, is scheduled to open in 2019, pending accreditation. The Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine graduates more primary care physicians than any medical school in Texas.

Physicians and other health professionals train and practice interprofessionally a UNTHSC core competency for the benefit of patients and their families around a "team care" model.

About CERENIS: www.cerenis.com

CERENIS Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative lipid metabolism therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, and HDL targeted drug delivery platform technologies. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess lipids are removed from arteries and transported to the liver for elimination from the body.

In addition to advancing HDL technologies for drug delivery, CERENIS is developing a portfolio of lipid metabolism therapies, including HDL mimetics for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH). CERENIS is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

About Targeted HDL Drug Delivery

HDL particles, loaded with an active agent, hold the promise to target and selectively kill malignant cells while sparing healthy ones. A wide variety of drugs can be embedded in these particles targeting markers specific to cancer cells and bring these potent drugs to their intended site of action, with lowered systemic toxicity.

Cerenis ongoing TARGET study is the first ever performed clinical study testing the potential of labeled HDL to visualize tumors in cancer patients. 89Zr-labeled HDL mimetic CER-001 will allow for non-invasive evaluation of the potential of drug delivery strategies in selected cancers. A number of preclinical studies have already validated the concept, however this study will support the opportunity to treat cancer patients using HDL nanoparticles as a specific drug delivery platform targeting tumors.

Cerenis intends to develop the first HDL-based targeting drug delivery platform dedicated to the oncology market, including immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005393/en/

Contacts:

Cerenis

Jean-Louis Dasseux

CEO

info@cerenis.com

+33 (0)5 62 24 09 49

or

NewCap

Investors relations

Emmanuel Huynh Louis-Victor Delouvrier

cerenis@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

or

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

cerenis@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

or

UNT Health Science Center

Jeff Carlton

Director of Media Relations

jeff.carlton@unthsc.edu

817-735-7630