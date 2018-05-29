Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller InSpark

Ziften partners with InSpark delivering a cloud-based, "single pane of glass" to detect and respond to advanced cyber-attacks and breaches on all endpoints

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziften, a leading provider of all-the-time visibility and control for client devices, servers, and cloud VMs, today announced its entry into the Netherlands cybersecurity market in partnership with digital transformation partner InSpark, a full service technology provider assisting with strategy to on-going management and support services for the Ziften Zenith security platform. InSpark becomes the newest partner in Ziften's Activate Partner Program and joins via Ziften's Fast Start program for onboarding Microsoft Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) channel partners.

This follows Ziften's previously announced strategic collaboration with Microsoft, and integration of its Zenith endpoint detection and response (EDR) platform with Windows Defender ATP. The integrated solution provides joint customers with a cloud-based, "single pane of glass" to detect, view, investigate, and respond to advanced cyber-attacks and breaches on Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints - including physical, virtual, and cloud-based systems.

"Ziften is 100% focused on delivering customer value through channel partners," said Greg McCreight, SVP Worldwide Channels, Ziften. "With our Fast Start program, we provide hands-on partnership to existing Microsoft channel partners, rapidly enabling them to solve customer's post-breach security challenges. InSpark is one of the first joint Ziften and Microsoft security partners in EMEA giving us a huge opportunity working together to disrupt the endpoint security market in the Netherlands. Working with InSpark, a leading Microsoft digital transformation partner and security expert, we expect to achieve quick success in the market."

"As a Microsoft partner with the most MVPs in Europe, we immediately saw the value in teaming with Ziften to extend Microsoft Windows Defender ATP with their Zenith security platform," said Ronny de Jong, Lead Consultant Modern Workplace, InSpark. "It is a perfect cybersecurity fit for our customers who stand to benefit from the seamless integration between Zenith and Windows Defender ATP giving them end-to-end protection and visibility across their Windows and non-Windows systems. We expect immediate success offering this unique security solution to our customers and providing the necessary full life-cycle services for the Ziften security solution."

Together, Ziften, InSpark, and Microsoft help organizations speed detection of attacks and zero-day exploits, uncover the full scope of a breach, quickly respond to contain attacks and prevent recurrence, and increase overall security operations productivity. The integrated, cloud-powered approach supports the most complex, multi-endpoint, multi-cloud enterprise environments, giving commercial and government customers the capability to:

Extend Windows Defender ATP to macOS and Linux Systems: Customers can easily extend post-breach detection, investigation, and response to any asset, anywhere - client devices, servers, and cloud VMs. They get an integrated "single pane of glass" supporting Windows, macOS, and Linux systems.

Customers can easily extend post-breach detection, investigation, and response to any asset, anywhere - client devices, servers, and cloud VMs. They get an integrated "single pane of glass" supporting Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. Secure Multi-Cloud, Windows and Linux Environments: Organizations can overcome cloud monitoring and security concerns with visibility and control of all virtual operating systems deployed across any cloud service provider.

Organizations can overcome cloud monitoring and security concerns with visibility and control of all virtual operating systems deployed across any cloud service provider. Conduct 6 Month, Lookback Forensics: Customers can instantaneously search 6 months of rich machine timeline unifying security events from Windows, macOS, and Linux systems - both physical and virtual.

About Ziften:

Ziften delivers all-the-time visibility and control for any asset, anywhere - client devices, servers, and cloud VMs. Our unified systems and security operations (SysSecOps) platform empowers IT and security operations teams to quickly repair user impacting endpoint issues, reduce their overall risk posture, speed security threat response, and increase operations productivity. Ziften's secure architecture delivers continuous, streaming endpoint monitoring and historical data collection for large and mid-sized enterprises, governments, and managed security service providers (MSSP). https://ziften.com

About InSpark:

InSpark accelerates any organization with digital transformation. With Microsoft technology and the inspiration and right strategy to make smart choices. With the best people and the best solutions there are. Innovation that ensures lasting results. We are Microsoft Gold Partner and named Hybrid Cloud Partner of the Year 2017, Digital Transformer of the Year 2017 and multiple FD Gazelle. Find out more: www.inspark.nl.

Ziften Media Contact:

Zonic Group Public Relations

Gregory Cross

gcross@zonicgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696643/ziften_logo_color_Logo.jpg