Collaboration Builds on Genetic Identification of Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome (SLS) in a Worldwide Cohort Enabling SLS Patients to Benefit from Novel Therapeutic Developments Quickly

CENTOGENE, the worldwide leader in elucidating rare disease genetics for patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical partners, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company developing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, CENTOGENE will collaborate with Aldeyra to globally identify patients with SLS and to understand the clinical spectrum of this disease. The goal of the agreeement is to support physicians and patients with early diagnosis through genetic testing that could potentially lead to the identification of novel therapeutic developments and raise awareness of the disease.

"The majority of patients with a rare hereditary disease endure a considerable diagnostic odyssey before they have certainty about their condition. Global awareness of SLS is very limited, which means that physicians often don't even think of SLS when being confronted with the patient's symptoms and consequently don't perform the required genetic tests. This challenge is a prime example where our deep and global knowledge data bank (CentoMD) can bring a tremendous benefit as a universal healthcare solution to the rare disease community," said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO and founder of CENTOGENE.

"The partnership with CENTOGENE complements the Aldeyra Registry for Patients with SLS, which was designed to unite patients and raise global awareness for the disease," said David Clark, M.D., M.R.C.P., A.F.P.M, Chief Medical Officer of Aldeyra. "Additionally, having access to CENTOGENE's genetic database of patients with SLS demonstrates the critical role of genetics in identifying patients and developing medicines for diseases where treatments are non-existent."

SLS is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner and patients display a broad spectrum of symptoms including: ichthyosis (severely dry, thickened, scaly skin), spacisity in the legs and congnitive delay. Patients suffering from SLS cannot properly break down molecules called fatty aldehydes resulting in an abnormal accumulation of these molecules leading to symptoms of the disease. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for SLS.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic insights to improve the quality of life of patients with rare genetic diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world's leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database, CentoMD and solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing orphan drugs.

As one of the most diversified and largest genetic testing companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and hope for patients and their families. www.centogene.com; www.centoMD.com

About Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome

Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome is a rare inborn error of aldehyde metabolism caused by mutations in fatty acid aldehyde dehydrogenase, leading to elevated toxic fatty aldehyde levels that are thought to contribute to severe ichthyosis (scaly, thickened, dry skin), neurological disorders, and retinal disease. There is no therapy for SLS that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

