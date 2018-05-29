Update highlights effects of NOX-A12 monotherapy on tumor microenvironment in all recruited patients with evaluable tumor samples

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX)(Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced disclosure of additional data from its ongoing clinical trial (NCT03168139) testing NOX-A12 alone (part 1) and subsequently in combination with Keytruda (part 2) in metastatic, microsatellite stable pancreatic and colorectal cancer patients.

The additional data includes the comparison of baseline tumor biopsies to those taken after two weeks of NOX-A12 monotherapy for all patients for whom matched tumor biopsies were available and analyzed at the time of publication. These data show that markers consistent with a Th1 like immune responses were seen in multiple patients in response to NOX-A12 therapy, in addition to changed levels of CXCL12 in tumors confirming penetration of NOX-A12. Data on changes in cell infiltration looking at a pan-T-cell (CD3) and a Myeloid cell (CD11b) marker will also be provided. The Company confirms that the safety profile of NOX-A12 continued to be consistent with prior experience where its administration was generally safe and well tolerated as monotherapy and in combination with approved anti-cancer agents considering the patient population.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier, blocking tumor repair and exposing hidden tumor cells. Through neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 will deliver top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in 2018. The company plans to initiate further studies with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy, for which an orphan drug status has been granted in the US and EU. The company's second asset, NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in pancreatic cancer patients both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

