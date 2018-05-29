COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 500mn HyPfe 2025

Post-stabilisation notice

28 May 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

0.625% € 500,000,000 Mortgage Covered Bond due 2025

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ40MU7 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 0.625% Notes due 28 May 2025 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

ABN AMRO

DZ Bank

Banco Santander

Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.