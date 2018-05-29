KBC Groep: KBC Group: Update regarding the share buyback programme

Press release

Update regarding the share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 17-05-2018, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 22-05-2018 and 25-05-2018, inclusive:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 22-05-2018 30 000 € 2 164 932 € 72.16 €71.18 €72.48 23-05-2018 110 000 € 7 840 690 € 71.28 €71.06 €72.10 24-05-2018 135 000 € 9 435 893 € 69.90 € 69.16 € 71.46 25-05-2018 70 000 € 4 845 645 € 69.22 € 68.60 € 70.30

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV amounted to 345 000 on 25-05-2018.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-backtab (https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-backtab)

